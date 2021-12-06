Download 1,673 MIDI chords for free: a drag ‘n’ drop music theory hack for beatmakers and producers

If the number of ads for them we see on YouTube is anything to go by, MIDI packs are pretty popular these days, so we’d like to draw your attention to an offer that enables you to download one of the things for free.

Over at Audio Plugin Deals, you can currently grab Red Sounds’ Future Chords MIDI pack for nothing. This contains 1,673 MIDI chords that are said to be suitable for use in your EDM, future bass, R&B, hip-hop, chillwave and other productions.

Of course, more music theory savvy producers might scoff at the idea of downloading MIDI chords that they can play themselves, but if you’re a beginner, or even just looking for fresh inspiration, they could serve as good songwriting starting points.

What’s more, because of the nature of MIDI, all the chords are fully editable, making it easier to make them fit into your productions.