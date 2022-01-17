Beat Blue Monday by downloading IK Multimedia’s $100 T-RackS EQ 81 plugin for free: “legendary British warmth and tone with a few twists”

Today - Blue Monday - is supposedly the most depressing of the year, but IK Multimedia is here to lift the mood by letting you have T-RackS EQ 81 - an emulation of a classic piece of British studio hardware (we’ll Neve you to work out what that is) - for free.

As you might expect, this T-RackS 5 processor promises the “warmth and tone” of said unit, but IK says that EQ 81 also has “a voice of its own”.

You get four independent bands to work with (high/low shelving, plus two mid-range peaking filters) and high- and low-pass filters. EQ 81 could be seen as an evolution of the EQ 73, its older brother, but is more suitable when “precise intervention” is required without sacrificing warmth.

The EQ 81 is designed to be used on pretty much anything, though mid-range sounds such as vocals and guitars are said to be particularly suitable recipients of its processing.

EQ 81 runs in T-RackS 5 and the free T-RackS 5 CS, and is available to both new and existing subscribers to the IK Multimedia newsletter.

Instructions for acquiring EQ 81 are below, and you can find out more on the IK Multimedia website.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Instructions

Log into or register an IK account and then head to your User Area

Use the pop-up message to Redeem your promotional item and sign up for the Newsletter, if you're not already

Download and open the IK Product Manager

Select Manage My Products, then using the Software tab, click the Install and Authorise button to the right of T-RackS 5

If your T-RackS 5 is already authorised, hover over the Authorise button and click Re-Authorize

Users who don't yet have any version of T-RackS 5 can simply download and install T-RackS 5 CS after having signed up for the newsletter and then clicked "Redeem" in their IK user area.