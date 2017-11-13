Former Faith No More frontman Chuck Mosley dies aged 57

Faith No More circa 1987; from left to right: Billy Gould, Jim Martin, Chuck Mosley, Roddy Bottum and Mike Bordin (Image credit: Tony Mottram / Contributor / Getty)

Chuck Mosley, former frontman of Faith No More, has died aged 57, according to a statement released by his family.

The statement reads: “After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on 9 November 2017, due to the disease of addiction.

“We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety.”

Chuck Mosley joined Faith No More in 1983, and performed on influential albums We Care A Lot and Introduce Yourself, before Mike Patton joined in 1988 to record The Real Thing.

In post-FNM years, Mosley performed with Bad Brains and formed funk-metal band Cement, and released a solo album, Will Rap Over Hard Rock For Food in 2009.

Mosley performed with Faith No More several times following the band’s 2009 reunion, and toured the US and UK last year.

The band released a statement on Facebook, posted below.