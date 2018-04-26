First look video: Loopmasters Loopcloud 2.0

Loopmasters has updated its Loopcloud service to version 2.0 and there are some big changes that should make life so much easier.

First teased back in January and promising a revolutionary overhaul, our first impression is that the latest iteration does not disappoint.

All samples on the service are now available to preview in their entirety. Better still, you also have the option to add effects to the preview within your DAW and import to your project with all the processing intact.

Purchasing options have been made far easier and Loopmasters will also be offering deals including free points when you sign up and free content added weekly.

New Features for Loopcloud 2.0

Audition the entire Loopmasters catalogue in your DAW

Stream millions of samples whether you own them or not

Buy individual sounds, folders and packs directly from Loopcloud

Sounds match your project’s key automatically for easy auditioning

Loopcloud automatically connects to any DAW via the Loopcloud plugin

Tagging is improved to help you choose from millions of sounds

Upgraded GUI and graphics, and general optimisations

Software updates are performed automatically