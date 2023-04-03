Fender is making your spring a little brighter with 20% off select Fender acoustic guitars

Well, with the dark and cold winter behind us, we look onward to a bright and warm spring - one that’s full of music, of course. Luckily, Fender has just dropped their radiant spring sale, which sees a healthy 20% slashed off California Series and Classic Design acoustic guitars (opens in new tab). So, regardless if you are on the hunt for your very first guitar or a valuable acoustic companion, you’ll find it in this sale.

While many may overlook Fender’s acoustic guitars in favour of their electric icons, the Stratocaster and Telecaster, the truth is they offer some fantastic acoustic instruments that offer both an outstanding sound and great value for money.

(opens in new tab) Fender Spring Sale: 20% off select acoustic guitars (opens in new tab)

Looking to freshen up your acoustic guitar sound this spring? Well, Fender has the sale for you. Right now, you can bag 20% off everything from the beloved Malibu to the sleek Newporter and even the Redondo. You have until the 10th of April to bag one of these great instruments, so be quick!

As we stated above, this sale includes a plethora of guitars and Includes many of our favourites. Chief among them is the ultra-stylish Malibu Player (opens in new tab), which is now down to only $359.99. This small-bodied, short-scale acoustic-electric is extremely comfortable to play with a bright, shimmery tone that some more expensive guitars could only dream of.

Another acoustic staple for Fender is the very popular CD-60S (opens in new tab), which is now down to only $159.99. This all-mahogany dreadnought offers newcomers superb value for money and is one of the best acoustic guitars for beginners on the market.

For those on the hunt for something a little higher end, the Newporter Special Mahogany (opens in new tab) is the perfect option. Originally priced at $749.99, it is available right now for only $599.99. This stunning guitar features quartersawn scalloped X bracing for outstanding resonance, an upgraded bone nut and saddle, as well as elegant maple binding to complete the contemporary look.

Need a hand finding the right guitar for you? Our expert buyer's guides are here to help