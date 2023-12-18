Fender are feeling festive and giving away an extra $75 when you buy a $500 gift card this Christmas

Christmas is approaching at breakneck speed, and if you're anything like us, you'll most likely have left a few essential gifts a little too late for comfort. Well, there's no need to panic, as Fender has come through with the perfect solution for the last-minute gifters. Right now you can score an extra $75 when you buy a $500 gift card from the official Fender store.

A gift card is an ideal solution for the recipient who is a little too particular about their music gear. Going down this route takes all the guesswork out of buying a gift, allowing your loved one to choose exactly what they wanted in the first place – and they have plenty to choose from on the Fender site.

Fender Gift Card: Score $75 when you spend $500

Fender just made gifting a guitar even easier – and more affordable. Right now, if you purchase a $500 gift card, Fender will give you an extra $75! Armed with $575, the recipient will be able to choose from a plethora of electric guitars, acoustics, basses and amps.

It's worth noting that Fender is currently running multiple sales this holiday season, so it's never been more affordable to bag one of these iconic instruments. For a limited time, you'll find 30% off the Squier Paranormal range, 30% off the Squier Sonic series and 20% off select Player guitars and basses. Now, in case that wasn't enough, there's more. You can also bag 30% off Acoustasonics and a massive 75% off a Fender Play annual subscription with code "holidays75".