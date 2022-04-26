Expand your sonic horizons with up to eight free Expansions for Native Instruments’ Maschine

By published

Claim free expansions such as Pulse, Rush, Lunar Echoes and Burnt Hues when you purchase a Maschine +, Maschine MK3 or Maschine Mikro

(Image credit: Native Instruments)

Native Instruments are arguably the biggest name in music production, with artists the world over relying on their legendary virtual instruments, industry-standard DJ software and state of the art hardware to make the music in their heads a reality. Sitting at the heart of Native Instruments' hardware offering is the insanely powerful Maschine groovebox and production unit. If you fancy grabbing one, now might just be the best time. When you buy any Maschine unit, you’ll get a host of expansions completely free for a limited time.

Whether you are looking for an all-in-one sequencer, a do-it-all synthesizer, or an easy to use sampler, there’s a Maschine unit for you. While these units come pre-loaded with sounds already, you’ll be granted access to a heap of extras during this excellent promotional period. 

These expansion packs are genre-specific and come loaded with one-shots, samples, and tempo-based construction loops for a wide range of musical styles, from hip-hop to micro-house, industrial techno to neo-soul. Included is the ever-popular Pulse, Rush, Carbon Decay, Lunar Echoes, Burnt Hues and so much more.   

Which unit you go for will dictate how many extras you receive. Maschine + comes with a whopping eight expansions, Maschine MK3 comes with four, and Maschine Mikro also comes with four. To claim your free expansion packs, simply register your new Maschine unit, and you’ll be emailed a voucher code which you can use for the expansions of your choice. You have until 5 May to get involved. 

Maschine +: £1,129/$1,199

The flagship Maschine + is a production powerhouse. It’s equal parts synth, sampler, sequencer and drum machine, all rolled into a stand-alone unit - and right now, it’s available with an extra 8 free expansions until May 5th. 

Maschine MK3: £579/$599

Featuring 16 pads, and a very easy to use sequencing engine the Maschine MK3 allowed you to streamline your workflow and focus on the music. Right now, you can get an extra 4 free expansions until May 5th.

Maschine Mikro: £219/$219

Maschine Mikro: £219/$219
Living up to its name, the Maschine Mikro is the smallest of the three but that doesn’t mean it scrimps on features. With 16 full-sized pads and expansive controls, you’ll be able to make beats withy of a hit record - and you guessed it, you’ll get an extra 4 free expansions until May 5th.

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

I'm a Junior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, in particular guitars, pianos and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, to ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland.