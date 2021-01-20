Epiphone Slash Signature Series J-45 acoustics are coming soon, Slash confirms

GEAR 2021: Slash has unveiled the latest in his Epiphone signature series, a pair of J-45 acoustic guitars finished a la their Gibson USA counterparts in Vermillion Burst and November Burst.

The announcement comes just a week or so after the top-hatted rock animal lifted the lid on his signature Epiphone Les Pauls, with each boasting similar finishes and appointments as the mainline, premium Gibson editions.

Gibson's workhorse acoustic, the J-45 was introduced in 1942 and is one of the most iconic round-shouldered dreadnoughts ever made. With its solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany on the back and sides, it is a songwriter's guitar, with a nice balance and solid low end in its tone.

Again, Slash took to Instagram to confirm the news of the Epiphone models. We would expect an official announcement from HQ shortly, with confirmation on the spec, but fingers crossed for solid woods and a wallet-friendly price tag. As far as you can tell from an social media snap, they sure look the part.

The Gibson Slash Les Paul Standards were a huge success, with handsome GNR accurate finish options and an excellent neck carve.

Their aesthetic was pretty tasteful, too (green Anaconda Burst is tasteful, right?), making them a sound option for someone looking for a new Les Paul yet unsure where the 50s or 60s Standards were the right fit for them.

With Epiphone currently enjoying a hot streak, its 50s Les Paul Standard winning your vote for MusicRadar's Best New Electric Guitar of the Year 2020, expectations have been raised for the arrival of this Slash collaboration.

Stay tuned for more details, and while you are waiting, while not dig out your guitar for 5 guitar tricks you can learn from Slash.