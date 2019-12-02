Epiphone Les Paul deals: the pick of the Cyber Monday savings

The Les Paul is a guitar icon - obviously - but there's a huge range of specs and prices on offer. To save you time on a hectic Cyber Monday, we've rounded up a cross-section of specs and deals for you.
Don't hang around though! Many of the deal we're posting are selling out fast.
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus: $699, now $549
Made-in-the-US-of-A Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots are at the heart of this impressive Epi. View Deal
$130 off Epiphone's Les Paul Silverburst at Musician's Friend
Save $130 on this Silverburst, which is selling fast at just $549.View Deal
Epiphone 1956 Les Paul Pro Electric Guitar Ebony: $499
Maple/mahogany construction, ebony-finished, P90-sporting workhorse.View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul PlusTop PRO: save $100!
A stylish Antique Natural carved flamed maple top sets off the Pau Ferro fretboard and trapezoid inlays for a classic LP look.View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Quilt Top Cherry Sunburst: only $429!
Classic Cherry Sunburst? Tick. Gorgeous quilt top? Check. With its mahogany body, rosewood fretboard and coil-split humbucking pickup, this guitar is real value at this price.View Deal
Just $129 for an Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Special-I
This limited edition version of Epiphone's best-selling model is sure to clear out fast, especially at just $1298View Deal