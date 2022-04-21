Elektron unveil new hybrid drum machine and synthesizer, the Syntakt

Following a mysterious teaser video dropped earlier this week, Elektron have unveiled their latest product, the Syntakt.

A 12-track drum machine and synthesizer that utilizes a hybrid of analogue and digital synthesis, the Syntakt is described by Elektron as a "drum specialist" that's geared towards complex drum synthesis and sequencing. Despite its percussive specialisation, the Syntakt's four analogue and eight digital tracks can also be used for melody, harmony and bass sounds. There's no sampling capabilities, however, like those you might find in the Digitakt.

Across the Syntakt's 12 tracks, there's a total of 35 'machines' (these are what Elektron calls its sound generators, each aimed at generating a particular type of sound) available for use. Some of these have been lifted from the Analog Rytm and Model:Cycles, while some have been designed exclusively for the Syntakt.

Sounds produced by the Syntakt can be ran through a variety of effects, including delay, reverb and the impressive analogue overdrive and multimode filters previously found in the Analog Rytm. External audio can also be routed through the Syntakt's FX block.

There's plenty of opportunity for modulation, with 2 assignable LFOs per track and 2 more in the dedicated FX track. The Syntakt also takes advantage of powerful sequencing capabilities Elektron have developed in previous machines, with a 64-step sequencer offering the parameter locks and trigger conditions that Elektron fans will already know and love.

Weighing in at just over 1.5kg, the Syntakt is hooked up with MIDI In/Out/Thru connections, L/R inputs, L/R outputs, a headphone out and USB Type-B to connect to your computer.

The Syntakt's RRP is $999/£849. You can grab it at Thomann for £794, or at Sweetwater for $999. Find out more on Elektron's website.

(Image credit: Elektron)