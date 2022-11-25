These are our favourite Black Friday guitar effects pedal deals right now

Black Friday guitar deals: Effects pedals; even if we don't need them, we want them. They inspire, they make us sound better… and they can also create sonic chaos. All good things that before even better when there's a Black Friday deal to be had. And we've got them here.

We've spied, we've dug… we've snuffled out the best of the stompbox and multi-effects pedal deals online and presented them on a platter for you to enjoy with both UK/ Europe and US players catered for.

Entrée!

UK and Europe effects pedal deals

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

40% off the Walrus Audio Platinum Julia V2 Chorus and Vibrato pedal

(opens in new tab) Walrus Julia V2 Platinum: £199 , now £119 (opens in new tab)

One of the best chorus pedals out there with a very rare 40% off saving and in a limited edition Platinum finish – what a combination. Lush analogue chorus and vibrato tones aplenty and this latest V2 version also offers momentary switching for quick bursts as required.

(opens in new tab) Walrus Julia V2 Gold: £199 , now £119 (opens in new tab)

One of the best chorus pedals out there with a very rare 40% off saving and in a limited edition Gold finish – what a combination. Lush analogue chorus and vibrato tones aplenty and this latest V2 version also offers momentary switching for quick bursts as required.

Save £58 on the Blackstar Dept 10 Dual Distortion (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Blackstar Dept 10 Dual Distortion: was £249 , £191 (opens in new tab)

This ons stunned us when we tried it – a hugely versatile valve-powered preamp with effects loop with Blackstar's Cab Rig technology allowing you to tailor three onboard presets with a host of parameters. It's a great deal for £249 and for £191 it's a bargain. And the levels of gain this thing gain deliver are something else…

(opens in new tab) Line 6 Pod GO Wireless: £499 , now £435 (opens in new tab)

We’re seeing more and more of these appearing on pedalboards at gigs, an ode no doubt to the ease of use and convenience of packing your whole rig in your bag. The Pod GO Wireless carries more than 300 effects and amp models from Line 6’s famed Helix series, giving you pretty much every sound you could imagine, and probably a few you couldn’t. It’s currently got 12% off at Thomann, a steal for the guitar player who likes a versatile tone palette.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Pro: was £255 , now £233 (opens in new tab)

Packing a huge selection of amp models, cabinet IRs, and effects models, this powerful floor modeler proves that great sound doesn’t have to cost you thousands and now you can get it for even less! Thomann even includes a free power cable when you purchase, so you can hit the ground running as soon as it arrives. All of the built-in effects can be used in glorious stereo, there’s recording via USB for making your own music, as well as plenty of outputs for sending your glorious amp tone to front of house.

Origin Effects Cali76 Compact Compressor £50 off

(opens in new tab) Origin Cali76 Compact Deluxe Compressor: £299 £249 (opens in new tab)

The Cali76 line of compressor pedals represent some of the very best in the market and this limited edition Compact Deluxe represents a pedalboard friendlier option. This is the kind of compressor that makes everything sound better – an always-on option. This all-analogue recreation of the famed Urei 1176 studio compressor offers studio-quality tones at your feet with a rare £50 saving on the Oxford pedal brand.

Save £50 on the Walrus Audio Badwater Bass Preamp and DI pedal (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Walrus Badwater Bass Preamp: was £299 , now £249 (opens in new tab)

For an excellent pedal only released earlier in 2022, this represents another great Walrus pedal deal. This is a proper bass essential; a great platform for your pedalboard or recording with a built-in optical compressor, drive circuit and comprehensive EQ section. XLR and 1/4" outputs allow to run to the mixing desk and your amp simultaneously.

US effects pedal deals

(Image credit: Blackstar)

(opens in new tab) Boss HM-2W Waza Craft: $199.99 , $149.99 (opens in new tab)

The pedal that defined a genre is back and you can get it with a tasty $50 discount over at Musician's Friend. The signature 'chainsaw' distorted tone is still here, and now there's an even more aggressive second mode added by the wizards at Waza Craft. The classic Heavy Metal look has been painstakingly retained too - even down to the placement of the text on the chassis.

Walrus Audio Badwater Bass Preamp Pedal $59.80 off (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Walrus Badwater Bass Preamp: $299 , now $239.20 (opens in new tab)

This is a proper bass essential; a great platform for your pedalboard or recording with a built-in optical compressor, drive circuit and comprehensive EQ section. XLR and 1/4" outputs allow to run to the mixing desk and your amp simultaneously. It's on a special limited time offer at Sweetwater with nearly $60 off.

Up to 40% off Walrus Audio pedals at Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

(opens in new tab) Walrus Audio effects pedals: Up to 40% off (opens in new tab)

There's everything from the new Eons 5-state fuzz with over $45 dollars off to the acclaimed M1 Modulation Machine with $69.80 discounted here at Sweetwater – there's so much here for grabs it's going to be hard to choose! A host of inspiring pedals are on sale including the Slötva Multi-Texture Reverb Pedal to nearly $80 off the acclaimed Mako Series ACS1 Amp & Cab simulator pedal. Get them while the prices are hot!

$80 off the Keeley Red Dirt Germanium Overdrive (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Keeley Red Dirt Overdrive: $179 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

Green Dirt? A Sweetwater exclusive Green Sparkle finish with a special saving on this superb germanium overdrive pedal that shines for blues and classic rock tube-style breakup and dynamic saturation. It does premium lower gain well too for superlative stacking. Huge tones here and a huge $80 at Sweetwater off to sweeten the deal.

Save $100 on the Blackstar Dept 10 Distortion (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Blackstar Dept 10 Distortion: was $299.99 , $199.99 (opens in new tab)

This delightful dual stompbox actually features four voices, two per channel to give you plenty of options for sculpting your sound. Powered by a single ECC83 valve it can do sweet and silky overdrive right through to all-out sonic destruction. With a tidy $100 knocked off the price this versatile bit of gear is well worth the money.

(opens in new tab) IK AmpliTube X-Gear pedals: now $159.99 – $199.99 (opens in new tab)

An incredible deal from Sweetwater on the X-Space, X Vibe, X-Time and X-Drive pedals from IK Multimedia that showcase the benchmark tones of AmpliTube 5 with 16 effects types for each pedal. Whether it's delay, reverb, modulation and overdrive – you'll find what you need and much more here with $130 off each of the four pedals in this range.

(opens in new tab) Boss RC-500 Loop Station: $416.99 , now $339.98 (opens in new tab)

If you're serious about looping, so is the RC-500 with MIDI capability, an animated colour LCD, 114 onboard drum grooves and 16 kits for jamming, and 13 hours of 32-bit stereo record time. It's great for guitarists, vocalists and keyboard players, channelling Boss's expertise as a market leader in looping technology. This is a fantastic price from Sweetwater on one of the best looper pedals around.