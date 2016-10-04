Yamaha's free drumming festival takes place in London this week

PRESS RELEASE: This week sees the launch of a new and entirely free 4-day music festival, devoted entirely to drumming.

From Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 October, Yamaha Music London in Wardour Street, Soho will present YML Drum Fest '16, which offers a feast of live drumming and drum workshops, plus an exclusive 360-degree Virtual Reality Experience with the world's greatest drummer, Steve Gadd.

This is a do-not-miss opportunity for drummers of all ages and abilities to enjoy stunning performances from world-class Yamaha drummers Richard Spaven, Mikey Sorbello and Bob Knight, the choice of artists such as Cee Lo Green, Jason Derulo, Michael Bublé, James Taylor, Rumer and Incognito to name but a few.

Throughout YML DRUM FEST '16, experts from Yamaha Drums will be on hand to present daily Tech Talk workshops covering a vast range of drumming- and kit-related topics, and anyone looking to sharpen their playing skills or is interested in getting started can book a free 30-minute one-to-one drum lesson.

This is a perfect opportunity to see and hear the range of Yamaha Drums ,as everything will be on display; from the flagship PHX series through to the new Manu Katche Jnr set and everything in between. So if you wanted to know the difference between the new Recording Custom Series and the award winning Absolute Hybrid Series, now is your chance to find out.

For full details and to book visit Yamaha Music London.