Yamaha at Drum Expo 2013

Drum Expo 2013: Yamaha Corporation is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking the year 1887 in which Torakusu Yamaha (April 20 1851 - August 8 1916) established his business, prompted by his repair of a reed organ. Our trademark, 'Yamaha' has its origins in the name of our founder and the company has grown to become the world's largest manufacturer of musical instruments today.

In 1967, Yamaha made its entry into making acoustic drums at the Miyatake factory in Hamamatsu, Japan. Ever since then Yamaha's impact upon drum manufacturing has been immense. With a philosophy of 'quality, consistency and reliability', the company's innovative approach to materials and design has revolutionised traditional drum manufacturing.

As a result, Yamaha is now regarded as one of the most respected drum companies in the world by discerning sound engineers, record producers and drummers everywhere. Just like legendary artists Steve Gadd, Steve Jordan and Dave Weckl pictured below...

During this difficult economic period when many other drum companies are looking to cut costs, Yamaha has continued to invest and innovate. The company has spent decades developing state-of-the-art techniques such as Air Seal shell technology, staggered diagonal seam shell construction, UV drying, lacquer finishing techniques, and hybrid shell construction (PHX).

In doing so Yamaha's dedicated designers and engineers have taken countless steps forward, helping to shape the modern drum kit as we know it.

In 2013, Yamaha's investment continues with a new state of the art drum manufacturing facility called Xiaoshan Yamaha. The bright and spacious premises is fully ISO1400 certified, boasting one of the most advanced waste water recycling systems in the world with a recycle rate of over 90 per cent!

Xiaoshan Yamaha's first release is the highly acclaimed Live Custom. Future products will see an even higher specification to be released at higher price points as the line-up expands.

Yamaha DTX502 Series

At the heart of the new DTX502 Series is the all-new, redesigned, re-engineered, and re-voiced DTX502 Drum Trigger Module that delivers brand new rock, jazz and electronic kits and include real Yamaha Acoustic Drum Samples.

Yamaha HEXRACK II

Yamaha's original HEXRACK system amazed drummers around the globe with its innovative design and amazing flexibility.

Yamaha Live Custom

The new Live Custom series from Yamaha is designed with a greater focus on playing in live situations using 1.2mm Oak Ply's. Bass drum shells are comprised of eight-ply designs while tom, floor tom and snare shells are constructed with six.

