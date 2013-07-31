Yamaha HEXRACKII

DRUM EXPO 2013: Yamaha's original HEXRACK system amazed drummers around the globe with its innovative design and amazing flexibility. To take it to the next level, we listened closely to user feedback, consulted with our Yamaha artists, and went back to a clean slate to build an all new system… one that delivers flexibility and strength even greater than before.

The design of the all-new HEXRACKII starts with a new aluminum alloy that delivers strength far beyond what the original system offered whilst being amazingly light in weight. A refined clamp system features a new design that provides drummers with infinite possibilities and flexibility.

The HEXRACKII also offers compatibility with the original HEXRACK system, so owners of the original can use what they have with the new system. The all-new HEXRACKII… changing the way drummers think about kit setup. It will have your imagination running wild.

Click here to return to the Yamaha booth.