Yamaha DTX502 Series

DRUM EXPO 2013: At the heart of the new DTX502 Series is the all-new, redesigned, re-engineered, and re-voiced DTX502 Drum Trigger Module, which delivers brand new rock, jazz and electronic kits and include real Yamaha Acoustic Drum Samples.

With a massive 27 megabyte Wave Rom the DTX502 Drum Trigger Module features over 690 of the highest drum and percussion Voices which can all be easily edited and personalised. USB connectivity further extends the creative options of the DTX allowing them to be easily interfaced with computers, APPS and its internal memory can store samples or songs from Yamaha Music Soft.

Complementing the DTX502 series are the pads themselves either the revolutionary DTX Pads or the newly designed rubber pads both providing a soft feel and wider dynamic range. They offer realistic touch, feel and 'bounce' for a true acoustic playing experience.

Click here to return to the Yamaha booth.