Yamaha Live Custom Series

DRUM EXPO 2013: The new Live Custom series from Yamaha is designed with a greater focus on playing in live situations using 1.2mm Oak Ply's. Bass drum shells are comprised of eight-ply designs while tom, floor tom, and snare shells are constructed with six.

The Live Custom delivers a sound with greater strength and depth and provides rich expressive power that exceeds your imagination. Oak's sound is clear and well defined with a powerful low-end that shakes your soul and projects onstage, no matter how loud guitarists turn up their amps !

In addition to sounding great, the new Live Custom kit looks sharp, with black nickel-plated hardware and gorgeous lacquer finishes. The snare drum includes a redesigned throw-off and butt plate with stronger, smoother action.

