Back in June Nine Inch Nails and Paramore drummer Ilan Rubin graced the cover of Rhythm to discuss his successes in the drum session world. Ilan is now in rehearsals with Nine Inch Nails, but for some early Paramore shows Ilan unveiled a brand new kit from his brand Q Drum Co. and here he talks about his rig in detail. There's some tasty playing there too!

For more on Ilan's kit check out this exclusive gallery.

To find out where you can buy the Ilan Rubin issue in print or digitally click here.