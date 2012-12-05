Top names for Jordan Terris drum festival

Ash Soan is among those revealed for charity day

Ash Soan, Phil Gould and Mark Richardson are among those confirmed for this year's Jordan Terris Memorial Drum Festival.

The trio are joined by Cherisse Osei, Robin Guy, Mike Dolbear and Emily Dolan Davies.

Dion Dublin will compere the event, which is held on 24 February in Nuneaton. The day is in honour of young drummer Jordan Terris, who tragically lost his battle with cancer in 2007 aged just 15.

Tickets cost £10, with money raised going to the Teenage Cancer Trust. For more details contact Kevin Bosworth on 07793131433 or kevdrumcrew@hotmail.com.