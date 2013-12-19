The best drum gear of the year: 2013

After back-to-back wins for the Black Panther range in our kit of the year category, DW has finally broken Mapex’s dominance.

The Design Series is DW’s latest line of wares that take the company’s boutique approach to creating top quality drums, but these gorgeous shells come with a more wallet-friendly price tag than the US firm’s Collector’s Series. We were wowed by the kit’s superb build quality and stunning sound.

The win is all the more impressive as there were some seriously tasty kits released this year. A particularly honourable mention must go to Sonor’s deliciously dark Prolite kit.

5 out of 5

