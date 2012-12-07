The best drum gear of the year: 2012

For the second year running, we’re crowning a Mapex Black Panther kit of drum kit of the year. Last year it was the Velvetone that impressed us, and this year the excellent Retrosonic repeated the trick.

This time around we were seduced by the kit’s blend of thoroughly modern components and features and gorgeous retro looks. The perfect combination in our books!

That’s not to say that there wasn’t stiff competition in the top drum kit category though. Pearl’s top end Reference Pure Series kit deserves and honourable mention for it’s highly focused, studio-ready sound. We found the company’s Masters Premium Legend kit to be exquisite sounding and immensely aesthetically pleasing too. Meanwhile Natal’s Walnut kit cemented the brand’s reputation for sheer quality and great value.

4 out of 5

Also in the running

Pearl Reference Pure Series Kit

Natal Walnut Kit

Pearl Masters Premium Legend Kit

