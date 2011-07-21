Summer NAMM 2011: Alesis introduces DM6 Session Kit

Following Alesis' DM10 X announcement, the company has unveiled a second new electronic drum kit in Nashville, the DM6 Session Kit.

The five-piece set ships with the DM6 module and the new ProRack II for $599 retail, or just $399 street. Full press release after the jump…

DM6 Session Kit press release

Alesis, the fastest growing electronic drum brand in the world, announces an ultra-compact and affordable five-piece drum set, the DM6 Session Kit.

The DM6 Session Kit includes everything drummers need, a five-piece drum kit including the best-selling DM6 drum module, a new ProRack II drum rack, five drum pads, three cymbal pads, hi-hat and bass drum pedals, drumsticks and a drum key.

The DM6 Session Kit's compact rack and quiet rubber pads give drummers a versatile, low-noise instrument that takes up minimal space and allows them to play and practice at any time, day or night. The compact ProRack II comes preassembled in the box for a fast, east set up.

The popular DM6 module gives drummers over 100 drum, percussion instrument and cymbal sounds, 40 play-along music tracks, an internal metronome and the ability to connect their iPod or CD player and play along with their favourite music.

Using convenient plug-and-play USB technology, the DM6 module can also be connected to virtually any Mac or PC, so drummers can take advantage of virtually limitless sounds and software. Using Apple's USB adapter, drummers can even connect the DM6 Session Kit to their iPad to trigger Core MIDI-compliant apps.

"The DM6 Session Kit is a perfect doorway into drumming for beginners, and a compact, quiet kit that parents and spouses will appreciate," said Dan Radin, Alesis Product Manager. "It provides natural drum feel, the ability to play anytime and forward-looking connection to your Mac, PC and iPad."

The DM6 Session Kit five-piece drum set will be available from musical instrument and pro audio retailers in Q3 2011. It has a U.S. Retail Price of $599.00 and an estimated street price of $399.00.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Alesis

