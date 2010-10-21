Alesis unveils DM6 USB Express electronic drum kit

PRESS RELEASE: Alesis announces the DM6 USB Express Kit, the most capable electronic drum set in its price class. The DM6 USB Express Kit is in stores and available for purchase now.

Drummers of all levels can enjoy the DM6 USB Express Kit, a full-sized four-piece drumset. With natural-feeling drum and cymbal pads and a sturdy rack system that keeps mounted components firmly in place, players can practice, perform, and learn with the DM6 USB Express Kit.

Read more: Alesis Surge Mesh e-kit

The kit has six pads, including a dual-zone snare, two toms, an upright kick, hi-hat and cymbal. Drummers can get started immediately with the included Alesis hi-hat and bass drum pedals, and they can upgrade their DM6 USB Express Kit with any single or double bass drum pedal in the future.

Recording and performing drummers will find 108 modern drum, cymbal and percussion sounds in ten preconfigured kits. They can also create five custom setups to reflect their personal playing preferences. In addition to the DM6's internal sounds, a USB-MIDI computer connection enables studio drummers to play with drum-module software such as BFD, Toontrack, or Reason for a limitless collection of sounds.

Gigging drummers will appreciate the DM6 USB Express Kit's heavy-duty metal rack with industry standard 1 1/2-inch tubing for easy add-ons and expansion.

"The DM6 USB Express Kit introduces Alesis drum quality, sound and feel to a new audience of drummers, thanks to its ultra-affordable price," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis.

"Whether you're getting started playing the drums, adding electronic sounds to your acoustic drum setup, or want a compact, quiet practice kit, the DM6 USB Express Kit is perfect for you."

The DM6 USB Express Kit is available now from musical instrument, pro audio retailers. It has a U.S. Retail Price of $599.00 and an estimated street price of $399.00. For more information, visit: http://www.alesis.com/dm6usbexpress

