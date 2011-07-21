Summer NAMM 2011: Alesis DM10 X electronic drum kit unveiled

Summer NAMM 2011: Alesis has unveiled an update to its DM line of electronic drum set s, the DM10 X. The latest set offers the same brain as the DM10 Pro, with new features including the chrome-plated Xrack.

Alesis, the fastest growing electronic drum brand in the world, announces the DM10 X Kit, a premium, six-piece, professional electronicdrum set.

With the groundbreaking Alesis DM10 module, a comprehensive set of large electronic drums and cymbal pads, and an all-new Xrack, the DM10 X Kit is designed to offer capabilities and features previously only available on kitscosting thousands more.

The DM10 X Kit features an expansive six-drum, four-cymbal configuration with sizes and spatial relationships that will feel natural to acoustic and electronic drummers alike: a 12"snare, two 10" toms, two 12" floor toms, a 12" hi-hat, a16" three-zone ride cymbal and two 14" crash cymbals.

Designed with an emphasis on performance and adaptability, the DM10 X Kit'sall-new Xrack is rugged, chrome-plated and features an ultra-solidfour-post design. New Alesis quick-release clamps secure each pad in place and allow drummers to rearrange their setup in seconds without tools and without having to the rack apart.

A few turns of a T-bolt is all it takes to release a clamp and move a pad. The DM10 X Kit's snarepad comes with a separate, fully adjustable snare stand that allows drummers to place the snare pad precisely where they want it.

With the DM10 X Kit, Alesis unveils a new-look DM10 module,which contains more than 1,000 uncompressed, sample-based sounds thatwere produced using Alesis' proprietary Dynamic Articulation technology.

"The DM10 X Kit has the most generous drum and cymbal pad configurationwe've ever offered," said Dan Radin, Alesis Product manager. "There's simply no other electronic drum kit in this price class with 12-inchdrum pads, 14 and 16-inch cymbals or such a professional grade of hardware."

The DM10 X Kit electronic drum set will be available from musical instrument and pro audio retailers in Q32011. It has a U.S. Retail Price of $1,999.00 and an estimated streetprice of $1,699.00.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Alesis

