Sabian Cymbal Vote returns

Just one of the metals on offer - the Attack Splash

The Sabian Cymbal Vote is back! The cymbal giant is again asking for your help in choosing the latest metals to go into their catalogue.

For the third year Sabian has offered up 12 brand new cymbal models, and will put the most popular choices into full production.

Examples of the cymbals will be sent to drum stores all over the world, but if your local shop is not participating, you can head online and hear the cymbals being played by top sticksmen such as Chad Smith and Mike Portnoy.

For a complete listing of Cymbal Vote events worldwide, and descriptions and video of all 12 new cymbal models, please visit www.CymbalVote.com.