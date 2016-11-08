Rig tour: Glen Sobel's Alice Cooper set-up

“The flying 10" tom is one of the drums that gets hit the least in the whole kit, but the 10" is there for those fills that need that spread. In the ballad, Only Women Bleed, there are a few of those dramatic tom fills.

“That was something that Bob Ezrin said in the beginning. He was producing the show, he was the one that suggested bringing me into the gig. I’d done a recording session back in 2010 for Alice and Bob produced it, that’s how I first got in the circle, and I was figuring out what the set-up was going to be when I started the gig, and I didn’t have the 10" at first.

“Bob said, ‘No, you need more toms! You need more dramatic drum fills,’ so the 10" got added and that actually made that spread much more complete, from 10" down to the 18".”

Expensive music stand

“It’s just something I’ve gotten used to over the years,” says Sobel about the 14"x14" floor tom on his left side.

“It’s usually on gigs that are more on the fusion side or drum clinics. It’s not used terribly a lot on this gig, in fact sometimes I put my cheat sheets on it. When we first started the tour we only had a few days to rehearse, to put together a whole new production where we were doing maybe half new songs and songs we hadn’t done in a while.

“There are always arrangement changes, you’re trying to figure out the timing for gags and props, so I’ve got to have a cheat sheet for every song. ‘Oh, we’re adding four bars to that outro, okay, let me notate that so I don’t forget it when we rehearse.’ And I even had it there for the first few shows because we were still making changes as the tour was underway. Alice’s wife Cheryl is in the show and during one song she needed a little more time to do a costume change for the next song, so that third verse that we had taken out, we had to put that back in. That floor tom becomes a real expensive music stand.”