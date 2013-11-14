Pink Floyd's Nick Mason releases drums sample library

Nick Mason: happy to let you meddle with his kit.

Pink Floyd superstar Nick Mason has teamed up with engineer Alan Parsons and Sonic Reality to create a sample library of the drummer's custom Ludwig 'Black Kit'.

Available now in FXPansion's BFD2 format, Nick Mason Drums promises to deliver a virtual recreation of the kit that can be played with any MIDI keyboard or e-drum setup.

The package also includes mic channels that can be mixed for what's being pitched as "full album quality, vintage '70s drums". Needless to say, getting Mason's technique might be another matter.

Nick Mason Drums is out now for $69/£43. For more information, visit eSoundz.