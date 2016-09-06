New drum gear of the month: review round-up (September 2016)
Animal Custom Tourer Drum Kit
Our recent drum reviews have included a brace of beautiful Ludwig snares, stunning Paistes, game-changing bass pedals from Pearl, and a homegrown kit from Animal Custom Drums.
Here, we look back on everything drums and percussion-related that was reviewed on MusicRadar in August. We start with that local lad, the Tourer kit from Animal.
MusicRadar's verdict
"Designed as a workhorse gigging kit, the Tourer fits the bill with its lightweight shells, reasonable price tag and modest good looks."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Animal Custom Drums Tourer drum kit
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
AKG Drum Set Concert 1
MusicRadar's verdict
"An impressive collection of microphones, which, compared to many cheaper sets, are akin to having ear wax removed and suddenly being able to hear everything in detail."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG Drum Set Concert 1
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Pearl Eliminator Redline Bass Pedal
MusicRadar's verdict
"Arguably one of the best pedals on the mass market, Pearl's engineers have considered every single aspect in order to make the Redline customisable to a frankly ludicrous level."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Eliminator Redline Bass Pedal
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Paiste Formula 602 Modern Essentials
MusicRadar's verdict
"Vinnie Colaiuta's additions to his Modern Essentials revamp of the classic Formula 602 line are well worth consideration by any drummer."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Paiste Formula 602 Modern Essentials
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Ludwig Hammered Acrolite and Copperphonic Snare Drums
MusicRadar's verdict
"Ludwig's Acrolite and Supraphonic snare drums are decades-old designs, here given updates with hammered shells. It's hard to justify the Copperphonic's suggested price, but it does sound wonderful."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Hammered Acrolite and Copperphonic Snare Drums
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)