New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2013)
Stagg SH Series Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The SH may be Stagg's cheapest series, but for such budget cymbals they are unusually refined in tone. B20 bronze, hand-hammered cymbals at knock-down prices."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stagg SH Series Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 214)
Pearl Percussion Cube Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Pearl has done another sterling job of providing a significant and thought-provoking additions to what you may have thought possible with a cajon."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Percussion Cube Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 214)
Tama Star Maple kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Drum kits just go on getting better and Tama's new Star series, substantially changed from the already excellent Starclassic, is another step towards Drum Heaven... at an eye-watering price."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Star Maple kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 215)
Ludwig Acrolite Classic Snare Drum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The lightweight seamless aluminium shell is the ace in the hole of the distinctive bright tone of the Acrolite. A go-to, all-round drum - hard to fault. Whichever finish you choose the Acrolite is a classic."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Acrolite Classic Snare Drum review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 215)
Sabian Cymbal Vote 2013 Winners Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Cymbal Vote is all about showcasing Sabian's imaginative designs and innovative manufacturing and these winning entries certainly reflect these qualities. The four models possess different characteristics, but they are all strong performers."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian Cymbal Vote 2013 Winners Series review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 215)
Tama Star Bubinga kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two grand for a bass drum is scary. But Tama has gone to great lengths to achieve its goal of maximum shell resonance and woody tone via a series of ingenious solutions which call on the old and the new."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Star Bubinga kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 215)
