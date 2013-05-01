New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2013)

Every month MusicRadar's sister magazine Rhythm publishes the best independent drum gear reviews.

This gallery features reviews of the latest cymbals, kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gear to have passed through the magazines' pages.

All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 214/215.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The SH may be Stagg's cheapest series, but for such budget cymbals they are unusually refined in tone. B20 bronze, hand-hammered cymbals at knock-down prices."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Stagg SH Series Cymbals review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 214)

