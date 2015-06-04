New drum gear of the month: review round-up (June 2015)
Provenance Drums Ark Royal snare
Once again the Rhythm reviews team has been hard at work testing the latest drum gear, including new kits from Mapex, Sakae and Sonor.
All of the reviews were originally published in Rhythm magazine and featured on the site last month. First up it's the Provenance Drums Ark Royal snare...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Regardless of its origins, this is a beautifully crafted, fabulous-sounding drum. Adding in the historical resonance of its wood takes it to another level altogether."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Provenance Drums Ark Royal snare review
AD Drums Padauk snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Carl's design prowess and attention to detail never wavers or wanes."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AD Drums Padauk snare review
Mapex Saturn V
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a fantastic all-rounder kit which is equally happy on stage or in the studio - on a jazz gig or playing rock."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Saturn V review
Sakae Almighty Maple Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Uncompromising in design, build, looks and sound, Sakae's Almighty Maple is appropriately named. It's an unambiguously pro spec kit and the level of quality it offers justifies the asking price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae Almighty Maple Kit review
VK Drums Aluminium Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Alan van Kleef is clearly a seriously talented man and it's remarkable to think that this drum is the work of just one individual."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VK Drums Aluminium Snare review
Roland RT-30 Triggers
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Reliably transforming an acoustic set into a fully fledged hybrid has now become a cost-effective reality - the best of both worlds just got better."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland RT-30 Triggers review
Sonor Martini Special Edition (SE) Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In a world where space is premium the mini kit is king. With its tiny bass drum, the good looking Martini will appeal to drummers looking for a particularly compact kit."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonor Martini Special Edition (SE) Kit review
