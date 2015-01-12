New drum gear of the month: review round-up (January 2015)

Rhythm magazine publishes the best independent reviews of drum kits and components, electronic drum kits, cymbals, sticks and other drum accessories every month.

You can also find all of the reviews here on MusicRadar. In this gallery we've collected every review posted on the site during December, and originally published in Rhythm issues 236/237.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Yamaha's credentials run through this kit like the words in a stick of rock. It's beautifully made; solidly engineered to take the knocks of real life and produces a quality of sound that defies its price tag."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Yamaha's Stage Custom Kit review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 236)

BUY: Yamaha's Stage Custom Kit currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann