New drum gear of the month: review round-up (January 2015)
Yamaha's Stage Custom Kit
Rhythm magazine publishes the best independent reviews of drum kits and components, electronic drum kits, cymbals, sticks and other drum accessories every month.
You can also find all of the reviews here on MusicRadar. In this gallery we've collected every review posted on the site during December, and originally published in Rhythm issues 236/237.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Yamaha's credentials run through this kit like the words in a stick of rock. It's beautifully made; solidly engineered to take the knocks of real life and produces a quality of sound that defies its price tag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha's Stage Custom Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 236)
Remo Silent Stroke mesh drum heads
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Remo's first open mesh heads give a realistic, if rather pingy feel at wide-ranging tension settings. They should solve any noise issues while enabling longer and less ear-damaging practice sessions."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Silent Stroke mesh drum heads review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 236)
Pearl BCX Masters Birch Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"By offering a restricted choice of shell-packs and finishes Pearl is able to bring to market the professional quality Masters BCX for the price of a top budget kit."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl BCX Masters Birch Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 236)
Premier Modern Classic Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Combining birch and mahogany in cutting-edge shell craftsmanship with classic hardware, this Modern Classic snare is faultlessly constructed with top quality components throughout."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Premier Modern Classic Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 236)
Roland Noise Eaters
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Your neighbours and cohabitants will thank you, even if your wallet won't."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Noise Eaters review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 236)
Dixon Cajon Pedal Plus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Dixon has the design of this pedal spot-on. It also happens to be fittingly affordable and should provide years of good service."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dixon Cajon Pedal Plus review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 237)
Cymskin Cymbal Covers
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The CymSkin covers are a great product for those keen on keeping their cymbals in tip-top condition and sounding good - you'll find them worth the comparatively small outlay."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cymskin Cymbal Covers review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 237)