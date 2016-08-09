New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2016)

The summer has brought some stunning gear to the MusicRadar office. Our drummers have been particularly spoilt as top-name kits, snares and more have come in.

Here, we look back on all of the drum reviews that appeared on the site in July. We start with a chunk of seriously heavy metal in the form of the Gretsch Bell Brass snare.

MusicRadar's verdict

"A very loud drum that is surprisingly versatile but certainly suited for heavy styles due to its ability to slice through the mix. Heavy in more ways than one."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Bell Brass snare drum

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)