New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2016)
Gretsch Bell Brass Snare Drum
The summer has brought some stunning gear to the MusicRadar office. Our drummers have been particularly spoilt as top-name kits, snares and more have come in.
Here, we look back on all of the drum reviews that appeared on the site in July. We start with a chunk of seriously heavy metal in the form of the Gretsch Bell Brass snare.
MusicRadar's verdict
"A very loud drum that is surprisingly versatile but certainly suited for heavy styles due to its ability to slice through the mix. Heavy in more ways than one."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Bell Brass snare drum
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Stagg CAJ-60M Mac Cajon
MusicRadar's verdict
" As ever with Stagg you get a well-made honest product at a price which does not feel like you're being taken for a ride.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stagg CAJ-60M Mac Cajon
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Yamaha Manu Katche Junior Kit
MusicRadar's verdict
"Yamaha's dedication to building great kits across the board has come through once again. Forget the kids and think of this as a hugely viable second kit for portability, easy set-up and great sounds."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Manu Katche Junior Kit
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Yamaha Manu Katche Junior Kit currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
UFIP Bionic Cymbals
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is a fantastic set of cymbals which will be equally at home in a rock or metal environment and many other genres too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UFIP Bionic cymbals
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Pearl Session Studio Classic
MusicRadar's verdict
"Pearl offers a decent amount of bang for your buck with the SSC. With a highly versatile tuning range and a crisp attack, this kit promises to be a strong contender in the mid-range market."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Session Studio Classic
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Pearl Session Studio Classic currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass