New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2013)
Porter And Davies BC2rm
Every month MusicRadar's sister publication Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum magazine - and reviews a whole host of new drum gear.
Here we've brought together all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gear reviewed throughout July 2013.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 218, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The BC2rm is a ruggedly-built, road-ready tool from a company at the forefront of tactile monitoring. It has been designed for touring on a professional scale and so carries an appropriate price tag."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Porter And Davies BC2rm review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 218)
Paiste Precision Series Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Precisions allow a small range of Signature quality cymbals into a more affordable price bracket. Sound wise they are brilliant, warm, transparent and clean."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Paiste Precision Series Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 218)
Pearl Export Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Making an impressive return, with new shells, tom mounts, lugs and hardware package, the Export shakes up the scene again with its cutting-edge drums and hardware at a blinding price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Export Series Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 218)
Worldmax Padauk Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Could be used for any number of genres. If you've never tried a Worldmax snare, then it's about time you did!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Worldmax Padauk Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 218)
Zildjian A Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Zildjian has kept faithful to the essence of the A Series cymbals' unmistakable sound, while awarding them with a clearer and brighter top-end."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian A Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 218)
Worldmax Walnut Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The standard of workmanship and the overall snare drum sound belie the drum's price tag. Absolutely cracking and highly versatile."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Worldmax Walnut Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 218)