New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2013)

Every month MusicRadar's sister publication Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum magazine - and reviews a whole host of new drum gear.

Here we've brought together all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gear reviewed throughout July 2013.

All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 218, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The BC2rm is a ruggedly-built, road-ready tool from a company at the forefront of tactile monitoring. It has been designed for touring on a professional scale and so carries an appropriate price tag."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Porter And Davies BC2rm review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 218)