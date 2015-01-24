NAMM 2015: The retro drum kits of NAMM
Premier Modern Classic
NAMM 2015: The future is the past, if NAMM 2015 is anything to go by. The show has been full-to-the-brim with modern drum kits sporting refined, vintage looks. Here's our pick of the kits on show that merged old with new.
We start with a kit that does exactly that, it's even called the Modern Classic, for goodness sake. This new addition to the Premier range is the Live series, and it falls down slightly more on the modern rather than classic side, but is steeped in vintage wonder nonetheless.
PDP Concept
PDP got in on the vintage action with this Concept kit. The classic wood hoops add a real touch of vintage class.
Ayotte
Wood hoops were themselves quite the trend. As you can see from this run of snares.
Gretsch Broadkaster
Gretsch's refined and reintroduced Broadkaster kit is very much a set-up that sees vintage style and modern, high-end features.
The kit features 3-ply maple/poplar/maple shells, reverse round over bearing edges and double flanged steel hoops.
Sonor Vintage
Sonor threw its hat very much into the modern vintage ring with the Vintage Series. These drumsfeature rounded bearing edges, chrome hardware and have shells constructed from German beech wood.
Craviotto
Craviotto always has some beautiful vintage gear to wow us with, and this year was no exception. Phew.