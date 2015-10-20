MIA Awards 2015: Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year award

On 12 November, members of the UK's Music Industries Association and other assorted luminaries will convene at the Hilton London Metropole hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony, at which the very finest new gear releases of the past year will be celebrated.

For the past month, we've been asking you to vote for winners in a series of categories, and now, based on your votes, we can present the final percussion product shortlist.

Browse through the gallery for an alphabetically ordered rundown of the products that have made the top 10. We'll reveal the winner on Friday 13 November.

First up, Drum Workshop's mighty Collector's Series Cherry Wood kit

Our verdict

"This is the cherry on the cake of drum craftsmanship with extraordinary attention to detail. At a price..."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Drum Workshop Collector's Series Cherry Wood Kit

(Reviewed in Rhythm)