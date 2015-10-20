MIA Awards 2015: Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year award
Drum Workshop Collector's Series Cherry Wood Kit
On 12 November, members of the UK's Music Industries Association and other assorted luminaries will convene at the Hilton London Metropole hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony, at which the very finest new gear releases of the past year will be celebrated.
For the past month, we've been asking you to vote for winners in a series of categories, and now, based on your votes, we can present the final percussion product shortlist.
Browse through the gallery for an alphabetically ordered rundown of the products that have made the top 10. We'll reveal the winner on Friday 13 November.
First up, Drum Workshop's mighty Collector's Series Cherry Wood kit
Our verdict
"This is the cherry on the cake of drum craftsmanship with extraordinary attention to detail. At a price..."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drum Workshop Collector's Series Cherry Wood Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Evans Reso 7 heads
Our verdict
"We're not convinced the Reso 7 is revolutionary, but it is still an excellent head achieving largely what is claimed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Evans Reso 7 heads
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Mapex Saturn V kit
Our verdict
"This is a fantastic all-rounder kit which is equally happy on stage or in the studio - on a jazz gig or playing rock."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Saturn V kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Pearl BCX Masters birch kit
Our verdict
"By offering a restricted choice of shell-packs and finishes Pearl is able to bring to market the professional quality Masters BCX for the price of a top budget kit."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl BCX Masters Birch Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Roland TD-25KV
Our verdict
"The TD-25 represents the highest quality, and quickest self-contained option in its class."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-25KV
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Sabian Big & Ugly Rides
Our verdict
"Don't be misled by the jokey name and bizarre finishes. Sabian has produced a stunning and intriguing set of high-end, provocative, challenging, complex, dark and great-to-play cymbals."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian Big And Ugly Ride cymbals
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Sakae Almighty maple kit
Our verdict
"Uncompromising in design, build, looks and sound, Sakae's Almighty Maple is appropriately named. It's an unambiguously pro spec kit and the level of quality it offers justifies the asking price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae Almighty Maple Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Tama Custom Superstar HyperDrive kit
Our verdict
" This kit has it all - great sound, excellent build quality and an incredible price; even at its full RRP this kit contradicts its comparatively meagre price tag."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Custom Superstar Hyperdrive Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Yamaha Stage Custom birch kit
Our verdict
"Yamaha's credentials run through this kit like the words in a stick of rock. It's beautifully made; solidly engineered to take the knocks of real life and produces a quality of sound that defies its price tag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Stage Custom Birch kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Zildjian FX Series cymbals
Our verdict
"These small FX cymbals are a fun bag of Marmite items which may or may not suit your taste and purpose. Between them they produce a wide range of trashy, ringy add-on sounds."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian FX Series Cymbals
(Reviewed in Rhythm)