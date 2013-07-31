Gibraltar at Drum Expo 2013

Drum Expo 2013: Born in 1983, Gibraltar became the only single-focused hardware company in the business. Gibraltar is Hardware.

The company launched with a mission to offer drummers and percussionists nothing but options. No matter what brand of kit you play, Gibraltar supports them all.

Endorsed by some of the biggest names in the industry, Gibraltar has built a large-scale Service Centre of parts and accessories providing solutions for the creative needs of many talented musicians.

Gibraltar G-Class bass drum pedal

The brand new and highly desirable Gibraltar G-Class bass drum pedal blends power, speed and style.

Gibraltar Hardware

Fresh from the Gibraltar Hardware YouTube channel comes this Brent's Hang video covering how to convert floor toms to racks - just one of the many cool and useful offerings from Gibraltar.

