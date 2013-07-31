Gibraltar G Class Pedal

DRUM EXPO 2013: The brand new G•Class was inspired by the demand for a pedal that could offer an ideal blend of power, speed and style. The result is exactly that.

Elegantly fusing innovation with function, the G•Class pedal is loaded with new control features. The unique design eliminates set-up complexities, and allows the player to fine-tune feel & response quickly and precisely.

Pedal balance is adjusted via 3 magnetic counter weights and a dual cam. The pedal spring is enclosed in a single post casting and adjusts at the turn of a wheel. The revolutionary Helix system simplifies hoop-mount via a ratchet drive, single-point lever with quick release.

Click here to return to the Gibraltar booth.