Drum Workshop announces Drum Day LA, featuring DW, Gretsch, PDP and LP

Gear 2021: Drum Workshop Inc. has announced Drum Day LA for 2021: a free online event showcasing new products from DW, Gretsch, PDP and Latin Percussion, artist performances and more.

Taking place on February 5 (starting at 12:00 noon PST), the event will be live streamed from DW’s YouTube channel, with segments of the day available to re-watch on the individual brands’ channels afterwards for those who can’t make it.

As well as all the new gear from the DW stable, Drum Day LA will include a factory tour with John Good, plus the chance for viewers to chat with product experts using YouTube’s chat section.

Of course, there’s a whole host of artist performances lined up too, including Keith Carlock and Gergo Bolai - who both have newly announced Gretsch signature snares - Stanton Moore, Thomas Lang, Tony Royster Jr and many more.

DW’s John Good says “This has been such a challenging time for the entire world. Each year we look forward to seeing our friends from near and far—and since we couldn’t get together in person this year, we felt it might be nice to carry on with the help of technology.”