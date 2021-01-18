Gretsch unveils Keith Carlock and Gergo Borlai signature snare drums

Gear 2021: Gretsch has announced the release of two new signature snare drums for Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, Toto, John Mayer and more) and Hungarian drumming sensation, Gergo Borlai.

Gretsch Keith Carlock Signature Snare

(Image credit: Gretsch)

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

Keith Carlock is a longtime fan of brass drums, so it makes sense that his signature 14”x5.5” snare features a 2mm aged-brass shell. To create the patina, Gretsch developed a special compound, giving the brass an antique look.

Other features include a 40-degree bearing edge, 4mm die-cast hoops, 20-strand wires and lightning throwoff, while the drum comes fitted with Keith’s choice of a standard Permatone head. Every drum is also marked with an identification label specifying the year of production, as well as being signed by Keith himself.

With a CV as long and prestigious as Keith Carlock’s it’s no surprise that versatility is a key part of his drum choices, setting out to design a snare with Gretsch that could handle a wide range of musical situations.

Carlock says, ““This isn’t just another snare drum. It’s unique in so many ways. The ingredients and specifications that we came up with to create the look, the feel, and the sound are just incredible. You have to check this one out!”

Gretsch Gergo Borlai Signature Snare

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Meanwhile, the Gergo Borlai model is a 14”x4.25, 1.2mm-thick brass shell - complete with applied sand blast texture finish. Once again, the drum features 20-strand snare wires, 4mm die-cast hoops and Gretsch Lightning throwoff.

It comes fitted with a Remo-made Permatone Control Sound head, and also features a signed internal identification label. Gergo tells us his signature snare is “sensitive, multifunctional, loud, and limitless”.