Don't miss out on these incredible Black Friday Fender Player Stratocaster and Telecaster deals - grab one while the sale is still live

So, Black Friday may technically be over, but that doesn't mean there aren't some epic Black Friday guitar deals still to be had. Yesterday we saw stellar offers on everything from stunning hollow bodies to beginner acoustic guitars, pedals and accessories, but what we were most excited to see was the hefty discounts applied to the beloved Fender Player Stratocaster and Player Telecaster (opens in new tab).

Now, you don't need us to tell you that the Fender Player Series is one of the best on the market. These beautiful guitars offer Fender's famous built quilty, epic tone and handsome good looks, all at an unbeatable price - and they get even better when there's a hearty discount available.

This year we've seen many different flavours of Player in various sales, from contemporary flame maple models to classic vintage throwbacks and even HSS-configured riff machines, so if you are on the hunt for a new Fender axe, we highly recommend grabbing one while you can!

Below you'll our personal highlights from the best Stratocaster and Telecaster deals, but don't wait around – many of these deals are set to end on Monday, November 28.

If you are looking for even more deals this Cyber Weekend, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday guitar deals page.

Fender Player Stratocasters

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $909 , $749.99 (opens in new tab)

Fender’s Player series Strat remains eminently popular thanks to its mix of fantastic build quality, timeless sound, and excellent price point. As far as we’re concerned, you’ll be hard pushed to get as much bang for your buck with anything else - and now you can get this awesome HSS Strat with flame maple top at a reduction of $160.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS, Sonic Blue: $879 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

If burst tops aren't really your thing, this surf-inspired six-string might be a better option. It offers all the power and feel of a regular HSS Player Strat but with a stunning limited-edition Sonic Blue colorway. Conveniently, it's also currently one of the cheapest Player Strats of the year with $150 off. For the same price, the guitar is also available in a suave Candy Red Burst finish with a pau ferro fretboard.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat: was $874.99 , now $729.99 (opens in new tab)

You might have heard us talk about the Player Series before, and that’s because we honestly think you can’t get much better for your money when it comes to mid-level guitars. Player-centric features like the Modern ‘C’ profile and 22-fret neck mix with classic appointments like the traditional body radii and 2-point tremolo with bent steel saddles. With a generous discount of $145, this Limited-Edition Shell Pink Strat just got even better.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat, Black: $849 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

This one will appeal to fans of David Gilmour. There aren't too many Stratocaster spec combos more iconic than a black body and pickguard with a maple fingerboard, and thanks to this tasty Guitar Center deal you can harness that classic Gilmour vibe and those sought-after Strat sounds for $120 cheaper than usual.

Fender Player Telecasters

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Telecaster Plus Top: $879 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

If you're on the hunt for an authentic-sounding Telecaster that offers a little extra aesthetic intrigue, look no further. Featuring familiarly solid specs such as a pair of Player Series single-coils and a breezy C-shape maple neck, this particular Player Plus Top Tele has the added bonus of flashing an AA flame maple top, giving it a subtle Burst Les Paul vibe. At $150 off, it's not one to be ignored.