Korg at DJ Expo 2014

MS-20 Mini

Korg's classic MS-20 monophonic synthesizer, first introduced in 1978, is still coveted to this day thanks to its unique sound driven by its powerful, iconic analog filters and its versatile patching options. Many people have also enjoyed the distinct MS-20 sounds in the form of our MS-20 plug-in synth, the MS-20 engine in our Kronos workstation, or the iMS-20 iPad app.

The sounds of the MS-20 have now been reborn in hardware, as the MS-20 Mini. The same engineers who developed the original have perfectly reproduced its circuitry and fit into a body that's been designed to 86 per cent of the original size, and offers absolutely authentic analog synth sound.

Inspired by the MS-20 Mini, our friends in The Spinto Band embarked on a Korg based remix project of their infectious single Shake It Off. Making use of MS-20 Mini, MicroKorg, Monotron Delay, Monotron Duo, Monotribe and plenty more from the Korg family, they offer a unique spin on their sound! Check it out on the link below.

Volca series

The Volca series of portable, true-analog synthesizers offers on-the-go sounds and grooves, plus MIDI functionality.

There are three models in the series: the Volca Keys lead synthesizer; the Volca Bass synthesizer; and the Volca Beats rhythm machine. All three provide carefully selected parameters that let you create the distinctive, massive sounds that can only come from a true analog synthesizer.

Each instrument features a loop sequencer for intuitively generating and recalling phrase-based performances. Multiple Volcas can be used in tandem thanks to vintage style sync in/out, or with the user's DAW software via MIDI In. Convenient, optional battery operation and built-in speakers let you play anywhere, any time.

MicroKorg XL+

With its unmistakably unique exterior, inimitable sound, and gooseneck mic and vocodor, the MicroKorg set the standard for analog modeling synthesizers, and remains a top choice amongst analog synth players today.

The MicroKorg XL+ offers an updated sound and look, delivering even more vintage sounds, such as the KORG SGproX piano, M1 and VOX organs and well-known "Tape" instruments. It also includes a powerful Kaoss effects engine, and MMT - a distillation of Korg's analog modeling technology.

