Korg Volcas

DJ EXPO 2014: The Volca series of portable, true-analog synthesizers offers on-the-go sounds and grooves, plus MIDI functionality.

There are three models in the series: the Volca Keys lead synthesizer; the Volca Bass synthesizer; and the Volca Beats rhythm machine. All three provide carefully selected parameters that let you create the distinctive, massive sounds that can only come from a true analog synthesiser.

Each instrument features a loop sequencer for intuitively generating and recalling phrase based performances. Multiple Volcas can be used in tandem thanks to vintage style sync in/out, or with the user's DAW software via MIDI In. Convenient, optional battery operation and built-in speakers let you play anywhere, any time.

