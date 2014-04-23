Korg MicroKorg XL+

DJ EXPO 2014: With its unmistakably unique exterior, inimitable sound, and gooseneck mic and vocodor, the MicroKorg set the standard for analog modeling synthesizers, and remains a top choice amongst analog synth players today.

The MicroKorg XL+ offers an updated sound and look, delivering even more vintage sounds, such as the KORG SGproX piano, M1 and VOX organs and well-known "Tape" instruments. It also includes a powerful Kaoss effects engine, and MMT - a distillation of Korg's analog modeling technology.

Just as with the original MicroKorg, the XL+ remains battery powered, and makes use of Korg's proprietary Natural Touch mini-keyboard, designed with an emphasis on playability.

