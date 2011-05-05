Download two free DJ Mixtools packs from Loopmasters

MusicRadar has teamed-up with sample-maker Loopmasters to bring you some free content from their innovative DJ Mixtools series.

Follow the links below to download Minimal Underground Techno and Swedish House demo packs, or browse the whole range over at the Loopmasters site.

The DJ Mixtools series provides tracks split into stems as tools for DJs and remixes to use in their sets and productions.

Check-out the full official description from Loopmasters:

DJ Mixtools from Loopmasters is a brand new concept for forward-thinking DJs and live artists. Imagine buying a track but then being able to separate that track into its key elements and having royalty free access to remix, effect, chop and loop the parts in your own individual style to create an exciting and refreshing new mix… welcome to the world of DJ Mixtools.

Minimal Underground Techno

Minimal Underground Techno features four kicking techno tracks broken down into progressive stems covering drum grooves, percussion tops, synths, effect builds, breakdowns and drops offering creative techno lovers the opportunity to mix, blend, remix, loop and effect any or all parts together to create their own unique mix or DJ tool to work the crowd.

Download the Minimal Underground Techno demo pack

Buy the full pack from Loopmasters

Swedish House

Taking inspiration from the big room sounds of DJs and producers like Axwell, Ingosso and Steve Angelo etc Swedish House features four tracks broken down into progressive stems covering drum grooves, percussion tops, synths, effect builds, breakdowns and drops providing the tools to lift DJ sets and productions in this popular style.

Dipping into styles including electro house, progressive and tribal house with elements that could easily provide the backbone of a new production or that something special to elevate a main room DJ set.

Download the Swedish House demo pack

Buy the full pack from Loopmaster