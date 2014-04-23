Image 1 of 3 ADJ Inno Pocket Spot Image 2 of 3 ADJ Inno Pocket Spot FX Image 3 of 3 ADJ Inno Pocket Spot FX2

DJ EXPO 2014: The Inno Pocket Spot is a mini Moving Head with a bright 12-watt LED source. Its compact size and light weight makes it ideal for mobile entertainers, small club and bars, roller rinks, bowling centers or any mobile production.

Featuring seven colors plus white, seven rotating (fixed GOBOs) plus spot and separate color wheels, the Inno Pocket Spot will give pure lighting excitement with its fast moving beams and color changes.

It has a pan and tilt inversion mode that makes one head do the opposite of another when linked together. Other control methods include: Sound active with four built-in shows, or use a DMX controller to create your own light shows.

