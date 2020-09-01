DJ Erick Morillo found dead at his Miami home aged 49

World-famous DJ Erick Morillo, who also produced the global 1994 hit I Like To Move It under the Reel 2 Real pseudonym, has been found dead at his Miami Beach home, police have confirmed.

Born in New York in 1971, Morillo spent much of his early childhood in Colombia, returning to the US when he was 11. After graduating from High School he took a studio engineering course and began a successful DJing career.

Morillo’s death comes just weeks after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman. The cause of death hasn't been confirmed.