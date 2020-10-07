Dell's big sales event saves you £269 off the new XPS 13 laptop

Choosing a new laptop for making music is a big decision, with so many options available it can be one of the more confusing purchases you'll make when it comes to music gear. That's why we've taken the pain out of the decision with our guide to the best laptops for music production.

But with Prime Day kicking off next week, many retailers are already jumping the gun with some phenomenal price reductions and great Prime Day music deals. Dell has joined the fun by slashing a cool £269 off the price of the latest Dell XPS 13, which also happens to be one of our top picks for music-making!

The New Dell XPS 13 would normally set you back £1,568.99, but right now you can bag one for just £1,299, complete with free shipping! With a spec that includes a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Plus graphics, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD drive, it's an absolute bargain.

New Dell XPS 13 | Was £1,568, now £1,299

If you're looking for a music-making PC laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is tough to beat. With a powerful Intel i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a fast 512GB SSD hard drive, this laptop offers a brilliant trade-off between price and performance. Load up your DAW and plugins and make this your home and on-location laptop for recording and music production today! View Deal

As well as general day-to-day use, the Dell XPS 13 adds-up to the perfect on-the-go music PC, with plenty of power for recording audio in your DAW, using VST plugins and instruments and even enough headroom to edit your latest video lessons, vlogs or promos.

Throw in the included free delivery, and you could have this laptop on your studio desk tomorrow!