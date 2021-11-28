Could this be the cheapest Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday laptop deal you’ll find?

We’ve already seen some amazing Dell XPS deals this Cyber season, but a 20% discount code that’s just come to our attention could see you sliding into Cyber Monday with an even bigger smile on your face.

An XPS laptop for less than £700? You'd better believe it - use code BFMU20 at the checkout to get this price. This model comes with an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, though you can make changes to the spec if you wish.

This comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - you might want to think about specing this up to 16GB and 512GB respectively if you’re a music producer.

Still, it's a fine deal - among many excellent XPS offers that are currently available direct from Dell.