More

Could this be the cheapest Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday laptop deal you’ll find?

By ( , , )

Save 20% on an XPS laptop with this discount code

Dell XPS 13
(Image credit: Dell)

We’ve already seen some amazing Dell XPS deals this Cyber season, but a 20% discount code that’s just come to our attention could see you sliding into Cyber Monday with an even bigger smile on your face.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop:

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: £899 £697.20
An XPS laptop for less than £700? You'd better believe it - use code BFMU20 at the checkout to get this price. This model comes with an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, though you can make changes to the spec if you wish.

View Deal

When using this code, you can currently get an XPS 13 with 11th-gen Core i5 processor for the super-low price of £679.20, which is shockingly cheap for an XPS model. 

This comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - you might want to think about specing this up to 16GB and 512GB respectively if you’re a music producer.

Still, it's a fine deal - among many excellent XPS offers that are currently available direct from Dell.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info