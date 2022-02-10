Dell has discounted XPS 13 and 15 laptops ahead of President's Day – up to 27% off a music production machine

Choosing a new laptop for making music is a massive decision, with so many options available it can be one of the more confusing - and expensive - purchases you'll make when it comes to music gear. Plus it's one you're going to have to live with for potentially years until your next upgrade. With all of us feeling the pinch at the moment, the opportunity to save cash is a welcome one, particularly when it comes to our hobbies, which is why the current Dell laptop sale is music to our ears.

In our guide to the best laptops for music production we heartily recommend the Dell XPS 13 (and it's larger 15-inch counterpart) as super capable machines for music production needs, and a great alternative to Apple's MacBook Pro.

President's Day is on the horizon (landing on Monday 21 February), but Dell has jumped the gun with its own sale offering some phenomenal price reductions and great deals on XPS 13 and 15 laptop models. What's more, any purchase is eligible for free shipping.

We've sifted through the sale to find the most music-friendly specs being discounted right now.

Dell deals (US)

Dell New XPS 13 Touch:

$1,969.99 , now $1,587.59, save $382.40

- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1195G7

- 512GB SSD

- 16GB memory

- 13.4" OLED 3.5K (3456x2160) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 400-Nit Display

Dell New XPS 15 Laptop:

$1,899.99 , now $1,371.99, save $528

- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H Processor

- 512GB SSD

- 16GB memory

-15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display

Dell XPS 15 Touch: $2,199 , now $1,665.99, save $534

- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor

- 512GB SSD

- 16GB memory

- 15.6" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display

Dell XPS 13 Touch:

$1,399.99 , now $1,077.99, save $322

- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7

- 512GB SSD

- 16GB memory

- 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge Touch Display

Dell deals (UK)

Dell XPS 13 9305: £1,299 , now £1,099, save £200

- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor

- 512GB SSD

- 16GB memory

- 13.3" 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge Touch Display

Related buyer's guides