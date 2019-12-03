Cyber Monday Zildjian crash deal: Save on this 17" S Series Projection

Cyber Monday is fairly rattling along now, and here's something for drummers from Sweetwater's drum deals.
Zildjian is perhaps the most revered name in cymbals, and while this S Series projection might be edging towards the entry-level end of the legendary marques range, it could certainly do a job in many gigging or recording scenarios.
Made of Zildjian B12 bronze for a cutting, musical sound, its machine hammeredfor a bright sound and even, consistent dynamics and lathed top and bottom for openness and sustain.
The Zildjian S Series 17" Projection Crash is made of B12 bronze for full body, controlled bite, and bell-like sustain. This crash is a solid step up into the intermediate cymbal range.