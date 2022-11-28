Waves’ crazy Cyber Monday sale includes plugins from only $5.99 - stock up while you can

Waves's official Cyber Monday sale has arrived with a bang, and the music software giant is offering you the chance to access many of its most popular plugins at their lowest prices of the year (opens in new tab) - and in some cases the lowest price ever - to help you boost your mixes and productions.

There are absolutely tons of sweet Cyber Monday plugin deals across the entire Waves catalogue with some starting from as little as $5.99 each, including One Knob Louder (opens in new tab) and Enigma (opens in new tab). Plus, there are some big savings to be had on the much-coveted Waves bundles too. Many of the products on sale are included in our guide to the best Waves plugins.

On first glance, our pick of the bunch has to be the Silver collection which is now a jaw-dropping $99.99, down from $599 (opens in new tab). Yes, you read that right, that’s a 500 bucks saving!

It doesn’t end there as the software giant is also offering multi-buy discounts, where you can bag a free plugin when you spend $50, two freebies when you spend $60 and four free when you spend $100 or more.

Waves has also released a brand new plugin, BB Tubes, for adding some sweet analogue tube saturation to your tracks. That's already on sale for just $24.99 (opens in new tab).

Check out some of the Cyber Monday highlights

(opens in new tab) Waves Horizon Bundle: Was $3,999 , now $274.99 (opens in new tab)

You can save a whopping 93% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions.

(opens in new tab) Waves Platinum: Was $1,999 , now $199.99 (opens in new tab)

Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at an amazing price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $200, which works out at $3.33 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so strike now while they’re criminally cheap.

(opens in new tab) Waves Vocal Production bundle: $1,350 , now $229.99 (opens in new tab)

Bring your vocal A-game with 84% off Waves' fully-loaded Vocal Production package. Roll out the 15 essential tools in this bundle and your vocals will go from zero to hero.

(opens in new tab) Waves Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain: $199 , $29.99 (opens in new tab)

Now is your chance to get hold of five independent mixing and mastering modules, modelled after the EMI TG12410 Transfer Console used in all Abbey Road's mastering suites since the early '70s to this day.

(opens in new tab) Chris Lord-Alge Signature Series: $399, now $64.99 (opens in new tab)

Six easy-to-use audio plugins for mixing vocals, guitars, bass, drums and more, created with Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, U2).

(opens in new tab) Waves REDDD: $249, now $27.99 (opens in new tab)

Another Abbey Road Studio icon can be yours for just a mere snip of its original price. Based on the legendary REDD.17, REDD.37 and REDD.51 consoles, Waves REDD plugin delivers the classic British sound of the 1960s.

(opens in new tab) Waves API 2500: $299 , now just $24.99 (opens in new tab)

Modelled on API's vintage compressor, the 2500 boasts a wide range of incredibly musical parameters which have made it a favourite of engineers the world over.

